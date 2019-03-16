Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is one of 13,165 publicly-traded companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Focus Financial Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Focus Financial Partners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners Competitors 61302 232543 303818 12536 2.44

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million -$590,000.00 36.80 Focus Financial Partners Competitors $7.25 billion $556.64 million 12.30

Focus Financial Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.34% -23.64% 2.94% Focus Financial Partners Competitors -175.09% 7.35% 1.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners rivals beat Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

