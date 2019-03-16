Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $12.03 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 147.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 65,327 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after acquiring an additional 382,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after acquiring an additional 189,866 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $818,701,000 after buying an additional 98,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $72,914.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,408.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $124,178.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,458,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,704 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Imperial Capital raised Walt Disney from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

NYSE:DIS opened at $114.96 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $170.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

