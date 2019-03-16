Fort L.P. Invests $120,000 in DTE Energy Co (DTE) Stock

Fort L.P. acquired a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DTE Energy by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316,990 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in DTE Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

In related news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,977.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $1,834,835. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $94.25 and a 52 week high of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

