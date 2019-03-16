Fort L.P. Purchases 5,126 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, Director John P. Jones III sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $736,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maria Black sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $236,628.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,677.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,047,463. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $155.31 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 13.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

