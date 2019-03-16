Fort L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,482 Raymond James (RJF)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RJF. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 56,316 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Raymond James by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $81.89 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Compass Point began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Argus began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

