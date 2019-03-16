Fort L.P. Takes $101,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

NYSE RCL opened at $117.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In related news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $826,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277 in the last ninety days. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fort L.P. Takes $101,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/fort-l-p-takes-101000-position-in-royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl.html.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.