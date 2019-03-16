Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Holdings Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 196.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 438,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,660,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,725,000 after acquiring an additional 362,026 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,064,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,499,000 after acquiring an additional 191,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $164,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $82,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. 671,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price target on Four Corners Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

