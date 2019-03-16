Francesca’s Holdings Corp (FRAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

FRAN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Francesca’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Francesca’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 14,059.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 84,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,503. The company has a market cap of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. Francesca’s has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. Francesca’s’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Francesca’s will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

