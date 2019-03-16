FUNCoin (FUNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, FUNCoin has traded flat against the dollar. FUNCoin has a total market capitalization of $36,554.00 and $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.02300213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010742 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00031884 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNCoin (FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto. The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io.

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

