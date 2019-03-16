Fusion Telecommunications International (FSNN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.33

Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSNN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 17246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Telecommunications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 162,538 shares during the last quarter. Emancipation Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emancipation Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 123,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,612,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Telecommunications International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Telecommunications International (NASDAQ:FSNN)

Fusion Connect, Inc provides integrated cloud solutions to small, medium, and large businesses. Its proprietary service platform enables the integration of solutions in the cloud, including cloud voice and unified communications, contact center, cloud connectivity, and cloud computing, as well as additional cloud services, such as storage and security.

