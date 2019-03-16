FY2019 EPS Estimates for Erytech Pharma SA Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (ERYP)

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Erytech Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.62) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Erytech Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.62) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research cut Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Erytech Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Erytech Pharma has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $21.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.67% of Erytech Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

