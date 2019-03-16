FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Anglo American plc Unsponsored (NGLOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NGLOY. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NGLOY opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.37. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

