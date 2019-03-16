Gaia Inc (GAIA) Director Acquires $19,400.00 in Stock

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $19,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Paul Howard Sutherland acquired 2,600 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00.

Shares of GAIA stock remained flat at $$9.57 during trading hours on Friday. 132,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,886. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.04. Gaia Inc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gaia Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Gaia by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gaia by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gaia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Gaia by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gaia by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Gaia to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

