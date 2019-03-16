GAM Holding AG Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,707 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $67.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

