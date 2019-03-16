Gama Aviation (GMAA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.00

Gama Aviation PLC (LON:GMAA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84), with a volume of 57276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10.

About Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. The company offers aircraft management services for aircraft owners, such as fuel and insurance, crew, and maintenance services; aircraft chartering services; aero-medical services; and contract air services. It also provides phased or base maintenance, line maintenance, and design and modifications services; fixed base operations (FBO) comprising parking, hangarage, and fueling, of aircraft and the processing of passengers; rotary maintenance, general aviation maintenance, aviation engineering design, avionics upgrades, and flight training services; and Airops software for third party FBO and flight management departments.

