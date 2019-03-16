Gamida Cell (GMDA) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) is one of 256 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Gamida Cell to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A N/A N/A Gamida Cell Competitors -4,432.35% -238.94% -34.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A -$52.93 million -1.09 Gamida Cell Competitors $46.21 million -$60.62 million -21.82

Gamida Cell’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gamida Cell. Gamida Cell is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gamida Cell and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00 Gamida Cell Competitors 374 1490 3806 84 2.63

Gamida Cell currently has a consensus price target of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 68.70%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 2.98%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in a patients with high-risk blood cancers, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

