Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,297 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 849,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,326,000 after purchasing an additional 446,817 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 734,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,144,000 after purchasing an additional 432,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,534,000 after purchasing an additional 371,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,295,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.26.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total transaction of $918,987.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,528.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,419. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

