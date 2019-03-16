GCN Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $8.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 95.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $18.94, $13.77 and $24.68. GCN Coin has a market cap of $378,952.00 and $8.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 88% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.01516813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001407 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001799 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 165,077,960,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

