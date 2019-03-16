Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ GEMP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 111,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,210. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.
About Gemphire Therapeutics
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.
