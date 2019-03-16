Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GEMP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 111,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,210. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Gemphire Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemphire Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/gemphire-therapeutics-gemp-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-15-eps.html.

About Gemphire Therapeutics

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, oral therapy, for high risk cardiovascular patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy, and for those patients who present with NASH.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemphire Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.