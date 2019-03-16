Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,285 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 145,150 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 30,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 908,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 376,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 113,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $563.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.69 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 44.15%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,061,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,691,684.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,096,600 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

