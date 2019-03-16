GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

GNMK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

GNMK stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $403.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.59.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 107.77% and a negative net margin of 71.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Stier sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $76,452.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $89,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,165.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,936 shares of company stock worth $980,532 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 251,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

