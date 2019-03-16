Gentex (GNTX) vs. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLKHF) Head-To-Head Review

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) and HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Gentex alerts:

This table compares Gentex and HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 23.88% 23.06% 20.36% HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentex and HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.83 billion 2.94 $437.88 million $1.62 12.86 HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Gentex and HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 7 2 0 2.22 HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gentex currently has a consensus target price of $22.52, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Given Gentex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gentex is more favorable than HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Gentex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Gentex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gentex pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA does not pay a dividend. Gentex pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentex has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Gentex beats HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, it provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators. The Aftermarket segment trades in spare parts, wear parts, and accessory parts; and offers workshop equipment, such as vehicle data equipment, and professional diagnostic tools and devices, which enable vehicle repair and maintenance at garages, as well as various services. The Special Applications segment develops, manufactures, and markets lighting technology and electronic products for special vehicles comprising construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, buses, or motorhomes, as well as the marine sector. The company has strategic partnership with AEye, Inc. to deliver sensing and perception solutions for ADAS autonomous driving. The company was formerly known as HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. and changed its name to HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in October 2017. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Lippstadt, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.