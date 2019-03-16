Giant (GIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,218.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00007305 BTC on exchanges including $5.63, $7.59, $50.68 and $24.71. Giant has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $29,218.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded up 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00049935 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00159979 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00074062 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007858 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 4,199,421 coins and its circulating supply is 4,049,421 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.63, $10.42, $13.92, $7.59, $70.83, $11.91, $50.68, $31.10, $20.33, $24.71, $18.98 and $33.89. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.