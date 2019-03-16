Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,655 VF Corp (VFC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in VF by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC opened at $84.78 on Friday. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. VF’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $5,669,029.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,318,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,044,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,356 shares of company stock worth $15,204,424 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

