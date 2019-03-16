Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,112,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $82.48.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.67. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $375,159.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,155.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $305,255.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $385,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,928 shares of company stock worth $6,771,979. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

