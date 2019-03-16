GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Position Reduced by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.95 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.99.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 74.68%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

