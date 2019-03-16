Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Shares Down 28.1%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT)’s share price fell 28.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.79. 1,289,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 600% from the average session volume of 184,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Global Eagle Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $242.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 415,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Shares Down 28.1%” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/global-eagle-entertainment-ent-shares-down-28-1.html.

About Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.