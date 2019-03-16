Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Shares Down 28.1%

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT)’s share price fell 28.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.79. 1,289,987 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 600% from the average session volume of 184,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
Several research firms have recently commented on ENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Global Eagle Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
The stock has a market cap of $242.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.54.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,651,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 415,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
Further Reading: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.