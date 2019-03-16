Global Li-Ion Graphite (LION) Shares Down 7%

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp (CNSX:LION) shares dropped 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 305,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,371% from the average daily volume of 12,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

About Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION)

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Chedic graphite project located near Carson City, Nevada; Madagascar Graphite property that consists of 4,375 hectares licenses located in Madagascar; and Neuron Graphite project located in Manitoba.

