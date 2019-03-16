GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits Market Cap of $663,930.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 47% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00001002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $663,930.00 and $498.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.05 or 0.03514042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.01520864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.03846192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.01341639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00111680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.01366387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00338421 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000358 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 16,400,662 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

