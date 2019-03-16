Globalstar (GSAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

GSAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 4,281,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,612. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.