Globus Medical Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (GMED)

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 21.95%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

GMED opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 150,661 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 768.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 60,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53,465 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, President Anthony L. Williams sold 212,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $9,931,800.06. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,171.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 165,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $7,804,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,880.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 423,852 shares of company stock worth $19,916,004. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

