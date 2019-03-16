Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GOL Linhas reported better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter of 2018. On the back of strong demand for air travel, passenger revenues increased 10.3% in the quarter. The company's focus on capacity discipline and revenue management is as well encouraging. Efforts to modernize its fleet and reduce debts also raise optimism in the stock. To improve efficiencies and check costs, Gol Linhas is constantly looking to replace Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) planes with Boeing 737 MAX-8 jets. The company's projection for 2019 and 2020 are also encouraging. For 2019, GOL Linhas has raised its operating margin forecast to 18% from 17% expected earlier. Meanwhile, the same for 2020 has been increased to 19% from 18%. However, as the carrier has international exposure, depreciation of Brazilian Real against the US Dollar pose a challenge to the company.”

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.76.

Shares of GOL opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -102.93 and a beta of -0.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 205.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers cargoes, and mailbags in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 13.7 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.