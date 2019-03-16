Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Arrow Global Group (ARW) Price Target to GBX 220

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) had its target price reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 534 ($6.98) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 366.29 ($4.79).

ARW opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Arrow Global Group has a 52 week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 382.50 ($5.00). The firm has a market cap of $334.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow Global Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. Arrow Global Group’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

