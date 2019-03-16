Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Melrose Industries (MRO)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 250.50 ($3.27).

Shares of MRO stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 248.80 ($3.25).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.33%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider David Alexander Roper bought 643,602 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £997,583.10 ($1,303,519.01).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

