Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €25.90 Price Target for Uniper (UN01)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.90 ($30.12) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €23.77 ($27.64).

ETR UN01 opened at €26.48 ($30.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of -5.15. Uniper has a 52 week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52 week high of €27.74 ($32.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

