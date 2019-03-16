Gravity (GRVY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 33,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,732. Gravity has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $445.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of -1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gravity by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 159,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

