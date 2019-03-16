Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHGE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2,479.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,191,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,145,748 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHGE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baker Hughes A GE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:BHGE opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, insider William D. Marsh sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $28,951.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,840.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

