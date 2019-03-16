Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 5,030 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.05. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

