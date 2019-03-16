Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $5.92 Million Stake in Macerich Co (MAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Macerich worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9,289.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,893,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,757,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,739,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,019 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2,819.0% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,206,000 after acquiring an additional 964,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,260,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,713,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. BMO Capital Markets set a $56.00 price target on Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.73.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Volk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $210,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,113.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $200,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

