Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.65 Million Position in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ctrip.Com International were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,957,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,341,000 after buying an additional 6,861,461 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,667,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after buying an additional 4,384,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,469,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,469,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,801,000 after buying an additional 574,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRP opened at $41.67 on Friday. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ctrip.Com International from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.41.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

