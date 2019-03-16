Great-West Lifeco (GWO) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2019 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWO. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.39.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.90. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$26.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.45.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$11.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.30000003194579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

