Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $604.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,503,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

