Greencore Group (GNC) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 230 ($3.01).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Greencore Group to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Greencore Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 216.25 ($2.83).

Shares of LON GNC traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 200.20 ($2.62). 13,156,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,760,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71. Greencore Group has a 1 year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 225.10 ($2.94).

In other news, insider Helen Rose purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

