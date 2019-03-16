GreenSky (GSKY) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) is one of 13,164 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GreenSky to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 8.99% -36.52% 9.01% GreenSky Competitors -175.09% 7.35% 1.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenSky and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 5 8 0 2.62 GreenSky Competitors 61298 232533 303820 12536 2.44

GreenSky currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.66%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 23.39%. Given GreenSky’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.7% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenSky and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $414.67 million $24.26 million 190.29 GreenSky Competitors $7.25 billion $556.64 million 12.30

GreenSky’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GreenSky. GreenSky is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

