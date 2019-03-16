Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRIO stock opened at GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Friday. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.10 ($1.29).

Get Ground Rents Income Fund alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/ground-rents-income-fund-plc-grio-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-21st.html.

Ground Rents Income Fund Company Profile

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ground Rents Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.