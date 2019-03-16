Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASR. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an average rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASR traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.15. 126,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,562. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $127.95 and a 52 week high of $212.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

