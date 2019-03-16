GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $439,000 Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (FF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the third quarter worth $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

NYSE:FF opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.74. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/16/gsa-capital-partners-llp-has-439000-stake-in-futurefuel-corp-ff.html.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.