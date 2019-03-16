GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $447,000 Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 67,430 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 883,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $39,328,136.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

