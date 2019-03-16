GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 65,384 Shares of Denny’s Corp (DENN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,384 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,006,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,259,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 154,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.85 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. Denny’s’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $2,258,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,539,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

