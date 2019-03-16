Guardant Health (GH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Guardant Health stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.98. 2,239,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,827. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M1) Softbank purchased 2,033,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $19,994,121.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,612,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides non-invasive cancer diagnostics. It offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes from circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA); and GuardantOMNI, a broader panel measuring various genes from ctDNA.

